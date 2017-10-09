Fleetmatics' REVEAL LogBook ELD solution for Android is now included on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's list of registered products and is available for download in the Google Play Store.

Fleetmatics, a Verizon Company, has registered its REVEAL LogBook electronic logging device (ELD) for Android solution with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The company noted that it did so after conducting a comprehensive development and evaluation process.

Most commercial motor vehicle drivers currently required to keep paper logs will need to use an ELD to record their hours of service (HOS) by Dec. 18, 2017.

REVEAL LogBook ELD manages drivers' records of duty status (RODS), enabling customers to easily record and store HOS information, and meets all technical specifications mandated by FMCSA, Fleetmatics said. Further, "rigorous testing and input from industry experts have greatly improved LogBook's ease of use, and helps ease the burden of transitioning to electronic logs."

Fleetmatics added that it will also continue to support customers who monitor their drivers' RODS and HOS with the LogBook AOBRD-specific [automatic on-board recording device] solution. Customers utilizing REVEAL LogBook applications have access to 24/7 driver support.

According to FMCSA regulations, motor carriers must select and install an ELD solution and ensure drivers are trained to use it. That means drivers must understand and be able to use functions like annotating and editing RODS, certifying RODS and collecting required supporting documents.

"REVEAL LogBook ELD makes the transition to electronic logging simple and fast with no additional hardware," said Todd Ewing, director of product management at Fleetmatics. "The ELD mandate deadline is coming up in just a couple of months, and we're ready to help get customers up and running very quickly on our FMCSA-listed solution."

The REVEAL LogBook ELD application includes streamlined certification flow, enhanced sub-status selections and improved Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) functionality, according to Fleetmatics. Existing Fleetmatics AOBRD customers can continue using that product or upgrade to the new REVEAL ELD app on their own schedule, without any additional hardware installation.