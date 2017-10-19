Geotab announced its electronic logging device (ELD) solution, Geotab Cloud ELD, is now registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

The Geotab Cloud ELD platform interconnects the Geotab GO telematics device with a mobile device running the Geotab Drive app (available for Android and iOS) through a secured cloud-based server operating the MyGeotab fleet management software. According to the company, the GO device continuously records and transmits data to the cloud-based program to effectively monitor and record HOS, including Records of Duty Status (RODS) and Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIRS). The Geotab Cloud ELD does not require an in-vehicle pairing process, the company noted.

“For drivers and fleet operators, choosing an ELD solution that is proven, reliable and FMCSA registered will help ensure accurate driver logs, compliance and a seamless transition ahead of the mandate,” said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “Geotab Cloud ELD is a great solution, leveraging cohesive technologies at an economical cost for a single operator, with integrated features and an open platform for managing large fleets.”

Geotab Cloud ELD enables options including vehicle inspection reports, IFTA support, routing, risk management, accident reconstruction, driver safety, and third-party add-in solutions including cameras, temperature sending and tire pressure monitoring. Replacing proprietary systems with Geotab Cloud ELD can translate into overall cost savings including the ability to use readily available smartphones and tablets while also supporting a bring-your-own-device interest from fleet operators.

“Every fleet has unique and dynamic management needs, but data logging reliability and driver convenience should not be viewed as mutually exclusive. Transitioning to Geotab’s cloud solution is a logical next step as the commercial trucking industry prepares to meet the ELD mandate,” Cawse added.