Total Quality Logistics is partnering with KeepTruckin to provide a low-cost ELD solution for TQL-contracted carriers to help ensure compliance with the Electronic Logging Device mandate.

Through the TQL-KeepTruckin ELD promotion, drivers receive a 20% discount on the KeepTruckin ELD, which puts the starting price at $16 per month. The KeepTruckin ELD comes with no upfront hardware costs, making it affordable for carriers of all sizes, the company noted.

“We are focused on offering carriers ways to simplify the many challenges drivers face every day,” Kerry Byrne, the TQL President said. “Just like the technology we develop in-house, we wanted to offer carriers the most efficient and reputable solution out there for ELD compliance, at a price they can afford. KeepTruckin was the obvious choice.”

According to the company, more than 27,000 carriers use KeepTruckin, which has a 5-star rating for the KeepTruckin Electronic Logbook App for Android and iOS.

“We’re excited to partner with TQL, a company who shares our focus of simplifying transportation," Shoaib Makani, CEO of KeepTruckin, said. "This partnership is another step in our mission to make the latest in fleet management technology affordable and accessible to fleets of all sizes.”

TQL works with a network of more than 60,000 qualified carriers to match shippers needing to move truckload, LTL or intermodal freight shipments with available capacity. Established in 1997, TQL moves more than 28,000 loads per week.

More than 20,000 fleets use KeepTruckin for ELD compliance, GPS tracking, IFTA reporting and more.