Magellan announced that its commercial-grade truck navigation and electronic logging device (ELD)-compliant Hours of Service (HOS) tracking solution is now Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) certified and listed on the FMCSA online registry.

Magellan explained its HOS/ELD solution offers automated logging tools, reports and alerts to keep drivers on time and in compliance. An HOS management web portal allows for HOS, DVIR and IFTA reports.

“We put our HOS solution through rigorous testing as outlined in the FMCSA’s ELD Final Rule, and are happy to announce the Magellan HOS solution has been found compliant and registered on the FMCSA website,” said Mark Perini, vice president of fleet business for Magellan.

The HOS solution is available on Magellan’s fleet navigators, rugged devices that are dust-proof, highly water resistant, and both shake and drop resistant, as well as offering GPS data, as well as on select Samsung devices such as: Tab E, Note 5, S7 and S8.