Omnitracs announced a partnership with Samsung Electronics America Inc. to help the transportation industry address the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) electronic logging device (ELD) mandate. The partnership drives the creation of a fully-integrated joint solution, combining Samsung mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) and security solutions with Omnitracs’ XRS fleet management software for U.S.-based fleets.

The FMCSA-compliant solution will help drivers monitor their hours of service (HOS) logs to comply with legal requirements during on- and off-duty management of vehicles, while doubling as a mobile device for recreational use during off-duty hours. The solution also provides fleets with driver performance analytics, including fuel usage, drive time, speed, driving behavior, driver vehicle inspection reporting (DVIR) and trip data to improve driver safety, lower costs and increase productivity.

“In preparation for the new government regulation coming in December, partnering with Samsung furthers our commitment to providing carriers with Omnitracs’ best-in-class products and services,” said John Graham, CEO of Omnitracs. “Samsung has a reputation for combining state-of-the-art, ultra-secure technology with an intuitive design, which will be instrumental in driving ELD implementation throughout the trucking industry.”

The solution brings together the Omnitracs XRS platform with Samsung’s mobile devices and defense-grade security software platform, Samsung Knox. According to the companies, this delivers a suite of fleet XRS optimization tools on a Samsung smartphone or tablet, such as the Galaxy Tab E.

“Addressing the ELD mandate is an industry priority, and we want to ensure participation in a way that is good for driver experiences and good for business,” said Zach Dirksen, corporate treasurer of Rocha Transportation. “With the Omnitracs XRS platform on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E device, our drivers are saving 15 to 20 minutes of administrative time each day, and it’s increasing driver productivity and satisfaction. Additionally, with improved fleet and device management, we’re seeing hardware cost savings of approximately 70% by switching to Samsung.”

“With the trucking industry racing to be compliant with ELD standards by end of year, Samsung technology is helping fleet and trucking companies achieve their goals, and do so with a solution that keeps driver satisfaction and ease-of-use top-of-mind,” said Ted Brodheim, vice president, vertical business and B2B mobile division, Samsung Electronics America. “Today’s transportation and trucking companies increasingly rely on mobile devices for navigational, analytical and recreational functions, and we are excited to collaborate with Omnitracs to deliver on next-generation mobility with telematics capabilities.”