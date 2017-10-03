PeopleNet, a provider of fleet mobility technology, last week announced it will sell ISE Fleet Services’ eFleetSuite electronic logging devices (ELDs). The ELDs would help small fleets meet the nearing federal ELD mandate in December.

ISE is an engineering and systems integration firm that delivers innovative, end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics solutions. The ability to offer eFleetSuite adds to PeopleNet’s larger portfolio of safety and compliance solutions, which includes its eDriver Logs ELD, Video Intelligence, Onboard Event Recording, Speed Monitoring and others. PeopleNet and ISE are Trimble Companies.

“ISE has an extensive track record of helping fleets maintain safety and compliance,” said Glenn Williams, division vice president of territory sales and channels for PeopleNet. “As the demand for ELDs continues to grow, this collaboration allows us to leverage that expertise and address the market need for standalone solutions that meet the mandate’s requirements.”

PeopleNet will offer ISE ELDs specifically to fleets with fewer than 50 vehicles who are looking for a compliance-only solution. ISE’s ELD solution is self-certified and compliant with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)’s ELD mandate, which goes into effect this Dec. 18.

“Many fleets do not require a full-featured solution, they just want to ensure that they are compliant with the upcoming mandate,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of ISE Fleet Services Division. “Working with PeopleNet allows us to better serve these fleets and to give them additional choice when looking for compliance-only products.”