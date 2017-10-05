Telogis Compliance HOS solution is included in FMCSA's list of self-certified ELDs and has now been additionally verified as meeting ELD mandate requirements. (Photo: Telogis, A Verizon Company)

Industry expert and former administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Annette Sandberg has verified that the Telogis electronic logging device (ELD) solution has met all federally mandated requirements.

FMCSA has mandated the use of ELDs to digitally capture and record commercial truck drivers' hours of service, or HOS, by Dec. 18, 2017. The Telogis ELD is also listed on the FMCSA website among those that providers have certified as meeting requirements of the ELD mandate.

"FMCSA's ELD self-certification process is important, but it's not enough; our customers want to be sure providers have taken the necessary steps to ensure that they have a fully certified solution for the ELD deadline," pointed out Erin Cave, vice president of product management for Telogis, a Verizon Company. "Annette Sandberg delivered unparalleled expertise and a comprehensive verification process, enabling our customers to have total confidence in the integrity of our solution."

Sandberg served as administrator of FMCSA from 2003 to 2006 and is now CEO of TransSafe Consulting, LLC, where she lends her industry knowledge to trucking companies seeking counsel on ELD issues and other industry-related topics.

"Earning a spot on the list of certified ELD providers ahead of the deadline is very important to customers and providers," noted Sandberg. "The mandated requirements can be quite complicated, and companies that have to meet this mandate need to know that their provider understands [its] critical nature.

"After working with Telogis and conducting a comprehensive review of its ELD solution, I am confident that it meets every technical requirement," she added.

The Telogis Compliance HOS application allows customers to record, transmit and store all HOS information according to the functional requirements detailed in the ELD mandate, the company stated. The product incorporates over-the-air updates, support for iOS and Android, multiple rulesets and exemptions — including the 150-air-mile non-CDL short-haul exemption — and customizable Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIRs).