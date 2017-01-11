American Trucking Assns. named 20 professional drivers to the 2017-2018 America’s Road Team, an elite group of professionals who serve as trucking industry ambassadors.

“There are 3.5 million safe, professional truck drivers on our nation’s roads and every single one of them has a valuable story to tell. ATA is proud to select these respected drivers as the newest America’s Road Team Captains and we are thankful that they will continue to tell their important stories throughout the country,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “Their companies, friends and families should all be incredibly proud of these drivers for dedicating themselves to spreading a positive message about trucking.”

America’s Road Team was established in 1986 as an outreach initiative designed to introduce the motoring public, lawmakers and the media to the trucking industry. Since its inception, America’s Road Team has impressed upon millions of drivers the trucking industry’s safety record, essentiality, and professionalism.

“For many drivers, being named to America’s Road Team is the pinnacle of their careers,” said ATA COO and Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Elisabeth Barna. “By compiling millions of accident-free miles, serving hundreds of hours in their communities and articulating the passion they have for their careers as truck drivers, these new captains are excellent examples of the professionalism that’s become a hallmark of our industry.”

For the next two years, the newly chosen America’s Road Team Captains will tour North America in ATA’s Interstate One Image Truck, an American flag emblazoned Volvo VNL 780 with a state-of-the-art truck driving simulator. The captains, who will remain full-time truck drivers with their various ATA member companies, will speak candidly about the life of an American truck driver, the important role trucking plays in the delivery of critical goods and the safety-first mentality held by all professional truck drivers.

The 2017-2018 America’s Road Team captains are:

Steve Brand, FedEx Freight

Jon Brockway, Walmart Transportation LLC

John Gaddy, Carbon Express, Inc.

W. Scott Harrison, K Limited Carrier Ltd

Rhonda Hartman, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Gary Helms, Covenant Transport, Inc.

Bill Krouse, YRC Freight

David Livingston, TCW, Inc.

Charles Lobsiger, Walmart Transportation LLC

Timothy Melody, ABF Freight System, Inc.

James Moore, Saia LTL Freight

Chris Outen, FedEx Freight

Charlton Paul Jr., UPS Freight

Jeffrey Payne, Reddaway, Inc.

Stephen Richardson, Big G Express, Inc.

Michael Sheeds, Werner Enterprises

Steven Smalley, ABF Freight System, Inc.

Gary Smith, Garner Trucking, Inc.

Earl Taylor, Penske Logistics

Tim Taylor, FedEx Freight

“Volvo Trucks is honored to sponsor the America’s Road Team program and take part in this week’s selection of the 2017-2018 Captains,” said Volvo Trucks North America President Göran Nyberg. “America’s Road Team is one of the most visible groups of professional truck drivers in the country, and we believe their hard work and dedication pays dividends for our industry. We congratulate the new class of America’s Road Team Captains and wish them the best of luck as they carry out their mission over the next two years.”

The final round of the selection process for America’s Road Team was held Jan. 8-10 in Arlington, VA. A panel of industry officials and trucking news media judged the finalists on their knowledge of the trucking industry, dedication to safety, ability to communicate the industry’s messages and overall safe driving record.

“Having hosted and worked alongside America’s Road Team many times at my Jet Express terminal and at industry events, I can confidently say that these are some of the finest drivers and representatives in our industry,” said ATA Chairman Kevin Burch, president of Jet Express Inc. “Throughout the last few days, these professionals have demonstrated the positive image and hardworking attitude that the trucking industry is known for and I’m proud that they will represent us for the next two years and beyond.”

After receiving their signature navy blue America’s Road Team blazers, the 2017-2018 captains will immediately begin their work in improving public perception of the trucking industry, according to ATA. Trucking industry professionals can support America’s Road Team’s mission by following the team’s two-year journey on Facebook and Twitter and interacting with the Captains at major industry events, conferences and community visits.

The America's Road Team, sponsored by Volvo Trucks, is a national public outreach program led by a small group of professional truck drivers who share superior driving skills, remarkable safety records and a strong desire to spread the word about safety on the highway.