CarriersEdge announced the first of a series of training courses that have been translated to help meet the needs of Spanish speaking drivers.

“An increasing number of trucking companies are employing drivers whose first language is Spanish,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Providing Spanish language online driver training courses to the transportation industry will enable those drivers to be trained more effectively to operate safely, and can allow fleets to attract drivers that are more comfortable learning the material in Spanish.”

The first CarriersEdge courses to be made available in Spanish cover a series of titles related to HOS and logbooks. Spanish titles planned for the future include Vehicle Inspections and the CarriersEdge Defensive Driving suite that covers the basics of defensive driving, speed and space management, changing lanes and passing, navigating intersections, handling turns and curves, backing techniques, and dealing with adverse conditions.

CarriersEdge customers will receive the new Spanish courses automatically as part of their subscription or the courses can be purchased individually through CarriersEdge partners.

All translated courses include the full range of instructional tools found in the English language versions– text, images, animation, voiceover, interactive quizzes – providing a consistent education experience, regardless of the chosen language. For more information, visit www.CarriersEdge.com/learn-more.