On Dec. 1, 2016, a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, was issued against Anthony Lefteris, Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.), National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners of Atlanta, GA. According to the agency, Lefteris was charged with making false statements and making a false entry in U.S. Department of Transportation’s Records with the Intent to Impede and Influence the Proper Administration of the U.S. Dept. of Transportation.

The investigation initiated by the DOT determined that while listed as a Certified Medical Examiner on the National Registry, Lefteris conducted a number of medical certification examinations that far exceeded a reasonable number of examinations. An undercover investigation conducted by the Georgia Department of Public Safety revealed that the purported medical examinations conducted by Lefteris at a truck stop in Atlanta, GA, exhibited a pattern whereby the examination was incomplete, required tests were not performed and information on the medical examination form was falsified.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) removed Lefteris from the National Registry on Dec. 2, 2016. USDOT/FMCSA stated it intends to revoke all certificates issued by Lefteris to commercial motor vehicle operators within the past two years.

FMCSA offices nationwide are presently working with State Driver’s Licensing Agencies to obtain the contact information for all affected drivers. FMCSA is contacting these drivers and informing them that they have 30 days to obtain a Medical Examiner’s Certificate from a Medical Examiner with valid certification on the National Registry.

Drivers and carriers with further questions should contact USDOT/FMCSA via email at FMCSAMedical@dot.gov or by calling 1-202-366-4001.