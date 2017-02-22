CarriersEdge, providers of online safety and compliance training tools for the North American transportation industry, announced that customers now have the ability to conduct customized driver surveys on the CarriersEdge platform in order to gain insight into company performance and driver satisfaction.

“Every year when we produce the Best Fleets to Drive For program with the Truckload Carriers Association we survey thousands of drivers, collecting feedback on what they like and don’t like about their companies,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Smarter fleets use those results internally in their decision making processes and the most successful fleets are companies that regularly poll drivers for feedback on various aspects of the job. Now, CarriersEdge customers will have the ability to conduct driver surveys directly and use the highly refined set of features we’ve developed for collecting feedback.”

Now in its ninth year, the Best Fleets to Drive For program is an annual survey and contest produced by CarriersEdge and TCA to identify for-hire carriers providing the best workplace experiences for their drivers.

With the new CarriersEdge Driver Surveys, customers will have the option to create any number of surveys, with any number and combination of questions, and allow drivers to write in comments. Surveys can be assigned to all drivers, or used to target designated groups based on job type, location, fleet or any other parameter. Carriers can also set access limits for survey completion and designate surveys as anonymous or named. Reports on results can be accessed in an overall view or by individual responses, as well as filtered by region, manager or other criteria.

CarriersEdge said it has also created survey templates, in some cases based on successful ideas gathered through the Best Fleet to Drive For program, for subjects such as employee engagement, driver exit and shipper rating. The shipper rating survey allows fleets to ask drivers to rate a load or experience shortly after completing a delivery. The feedback can then be used as a foundation for discussions with customers to improve driver experience, according to the company.

“Our customers now have the power to use the same questionnaire we use in the Best Fleets To Drive For program or to create their own surveys about company-specific initiatives as often as they’d like,” Jazrawy stated. “Being able to collect feedback from drivers, combined with all of our existing tools for managing assignments, tracking deadlines and completion status, and detailed filtering and analytics, gives them highly valuable information for improving driver satisfaction.”