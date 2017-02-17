A truck driver stops to rescue an unconscious motorist from a flipped-over minivan; another races to save a mother and her three children trapped in an upside-down car sinking in a creek bed; a third hops aboard an out-of-control dump truck to aid its incapacitated operator.

Those are the three finalists for the 34th annual Goodyear Highway Hero Award, with the winner to be selected on March 23 during the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, KY

Established in 1983, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award honors professional truck drivers who put themselves in harm’s way to help others, noted Gary Medalis, marketing director at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., in a statement.

“We are proud to recognize truck drivers who risk their own lives to save others,” he said.

The three truck drivers in line for the award this year are: