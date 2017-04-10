IC survey: 6 ‘surprising’ slides from latest ATBS data

Net income

While gross revenue was down across all segments, it was largely offset by lower fuel cost. But equipment and maintenance costs continue to creep up.

Dry van revenue was down 3.4% to $141,738

Reefer revenue was down 3.3% to $147,347

Flatbed revenue was down 5% to $144,382

The bottom line: net income was down across the board, an average decline of 2.5%, or $1,499 to $59,669—but the dry van and reefer ICs almost broken even.

“What really matters for these drivers is: Did they make more money or less money last year?” Amen said. “I feel like that is actually a really great number. When you think about the struggles, how difficult freight was, you see a lot of truck lines had earnings down 25%-50%. So the fact the owner-operator population in a difficult year only lost 2.5% of their net income is a pretty good thing.”

The data shows a good number of ICs are netting more than $80,000—but many are “struggling” in the mid-$40,000 range, Amen adds.

“To be an owner-operator these days, you really have to make around 60 grand of more—or there’s really no reason to be an owner-operator,” he said. “You may as well go out and be company driver.”

The ATBS data also suggests that fleets and drivers alike need to be careful about managing cash advances, with the “sweet spot” being around 4% of weekly gross revenue.