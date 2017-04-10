Fleet Owner
IC survey: 6 ‘surprising’ slides from latest ATBS data

Apr 10, 2017
    Market forecasts

    Last year was hit and miss for ATBS projections on the independent contractor market, but 2017 is already looking up. (Use the expand icon for a full-sized view of the ATBS charts.)

    Chart:
    ATBS
    More
  • GoToWebinar 047.png

    Work vs. Pay

    The good news for ICs is the long-term trend of working less for more pay.

    “When you think about it, it’s really crazy that guys used to drive almost 140,000 miles a year,” Amen said, with an income of just over $40,000, compared to today’s averages of 110,000 miles and $60,000 income. “So when you look at that trend, what you can really say is the work has been reduced, but you’ve been given a 25% pay increase. I like to think about that for the folks who question the owner-operator model. Is it going to go away? Does it still make sense? The economics are good for the these guys.”

    Chart:
    ATBS
    More
  • GoToWebinar 042.png

    Net income

    While gross revenue was down across all segments, it was largely offset by lower fuel cost. But equipment and maintenance costs continue to creep up.

    • Dry van revenue was down 3.4% to $141,738
    • Reefer revenue was down 3.3% to $147,347
    • Flatbed revenue was down 5% to $144,382

    The bottom line: net income was down across the board, an average decline of 2.5%, or $1,499 to $59,669—but the dry van and reefer ICs almost broken even.

    “What really matters for these drivers is: Did they make more money or less money last year?” Amen said. “I feel like that is actually a really great number. When you think about the struggles, how difficult freight was, you see a lot of truck lines had earnings down 25%-50%. So the fact the owner-operator population in a difficult year only lost 2.5% of their net income is a pretty good thing.”

    The data shows a good number of ICs are netting more than $80,000—but many are “struggling” in the mid-$40,000 range, Amen adds.

    “To be an owner-operator these days, you really have to make around 60 grand of more—or there’s really no reason to be an owner-operator,” he said. “You may as well go out and be company driver.”

    The ATBS data also suggests that fleets and drivers alike need to be careful about managing cash advances, with the “sweet spot” being around 4% of weekly gross revenue.

    More
  • GoToWebinar 023.png

    Miles, rates, and revenue

    Despite the concern over the looming impact on capacity with ELD implementation, IC mileage actually climbed across all segments while rates were down:

    • Dry van mileage was up 1.2% to 116,231, while rates fell 6 cents to $1.22
    • Reefer mileage was up 3.2% to 125,521, while rates fell 5 cents to $1.17
    • Flatbed was up 1.4% to 90,670, while rates fell 11cents to $1.59

    Despite surplus capacity, Amen suggested that slow freight—combined with low fuel costs and a last-minute switch to ELDs—allowed ICs to make up for lower rates by running harder. And that’s in line with broader historic trends: namely, owner-operator miles go up when times are tough.

    “Owner-operators have truck payments and bills to pay. They have to work harder, to do more to make the same amount of income,” Amen said. “They’re out there being aggressive, going to places nobody else wants to go.”

    But a real barometer of the market is the differential between what an owner-operator can earn on the spot market compared to the rate he’s paid when leased to a carrier. ATBS calculates the cost of operating under his or her own authority at 42 cents per mile, the break-even point above which independents earn more—and below which “the risk is high and the rewards aren’t that great.”

    “So a lot guys were tempted in 2013, 2014, early 2015—and I remember a lot fleets saying they wanted to grow, they just couldn’t find and recruit hired guns,” Amen said. “On top of that, a lot of fleets were losing guys who’d been through one or two lease-purchase cycles and actually paid off a truck. I believe by the time we get to 2018, it’s going to look a lot like 2014.”

    Chart:
    ATBS
    More
  • GoToWebinar 004.png

    Equipment

    Noting that owner-operators are perceived to be interested in showing off their independence with an “aspirational” truck—typically long-nosed and chromed “classic”-styled tractors—Amen suggested that Freightliner’s nearly 50% share of the IC market was “a little bit surprising.”

    “On the flip side, Freightliner sells more trucks than anybody in this market, and they produce a very economical truck to operate,” Amen said. “So what we learned is a lot of these guys are making smart buying decisions in buying an asset they believe they can make good money with.”

    However, the age range of the IC fleet is broad, with many owner-operators driving trucks 15-20 years old. While the latest trucks are well represented in the survey, the largest single model is pre-buy 2007.

    “A lot of fleets have a mindset that they want a great image on the road, so they don’t want old, ratty trucks pulling their trailers and showing up at shippers presenting that image,” Amen said. “But when you think about wanting to grow your fleet and how you’re going to do that with hired guns, a lot of folks will set the number at 2010. But if you look at all the trucks below that, you’re missing two-thirds of the market. They’re driving older trucks, but they’re paid-off trucks. Maybe it makes more sense to go on a case-by-case basis where you’re actually looking at the truck and the driver. That guy with a 20-year-old truck might be a great asset for your company.”

    Chart:
    ATBS
    More
  • GoToWebinar 010.png

    Business basics

    That more than 60% of the ICs in the survey work as “sole proprietors” was another surprise, as the assumption is owner-operators should have the experience and acumen to establish a business entity. Amen also pointed to an IC model that’s “under attack.”

    “One of the biggest mitigators [in the IC or employee distinction] is doing business with a business, meaning having a tax ID number, someone who’s set up an LLC and it’s your business—not an individual with a Social Security Number,” Amen said. “I see this trend changing over the next few years. A lot the fleets we do business with a looking into to requiring anybody that leases on to them to have a business entity set up.”

    Further, the survey found that about 40% of ICs did not file quarterly tax estimates.

    “On the one hand, we wonder why our industry gets attacked, and why we have people suing us and the government looking to our drivers—but when half of them aren’t paying estimated taxes, there’s a reason they get in tax trouble and behind with the IRS,” Amen said. “This is something we’re paying close attention to [at ATBS]. We’re very accurate in the way we do estimated taxes, and drivers believe what we tell them, so we have a pretty high compliance of tax estimate payments.”

    Chart:
    ATBS
    More

Leased-on owner-operators can be impressively sophisticated in their understanding of trucking, but distressingly naïve about managing affairs, putting a lot pressure on the group—and the fleets who rely on independent contractors—during a two-year economic slowdown and with the pending mandate for electronic logs. That’s the overview from several dozen slides presented in the latest ATBS Independent Contractor Benchmarking Webinar, "2016: Stuck in Neutral?". Still, ICs fared better than many in trucking during the downturn, and are poised to take advantage of improving market dynamics.

ATBS, whose business is based on managing the business needs of owner-operators, got its start 18 years ago by helping company drivers transition to being their own boss. More recently, ATBS has developed a service offering aimed at “hired guns,” its term term for owner-operators who have grown beyond a lease-purchase program, have bought a truck on their own, and are looking for a carrier to lease-on with. For the IC survey, ATBS Founder, President and CEO Todd Amen worked with fleets to put together a profile of their leased-on truckers “to better understand” the market.

“As I travel around and I talk to fleets, one thing I know is almost every fleet we deal with wants more hired guns,” he said. “It’s a constant need, but they have really a hard time finding them and getting them signed on. I think that’s going to be even more so later this year and as we get on to 2018.”

The data comes from 72 carriers representing more than 15,000 ICs in the dry-van, reefer, flatbed, and specialized segments.

Along with some data points that align with the overall population of truck drivers—such as the aging demographic—Amen found a number of other specific characteristics of ICs that were “surprising” and even “shocking.” (See the following slides.)

Amen also uses the data to draw larger conclusions about the market. In explaining the hits and misses from last year’s predictions, he noted that IC miles didn’t go down in 2016, the combination of a slow adoption of ELDs and the need for ICs to run harder to make up for slow freight. Correspondingly, the pressure on rates ATBS anticipated has yet to materialize. But for 2017 Amen predicts last year’s slight reduction in IC income will turn around with rising rates and capacity consolidation will accelerate, but the overall impact of the December ELD deadline will depend on how the mandate is enforced.

“Last year was a really difficult year, but the owner-operator survived it. We helped them understand theirs costs, their business, how to get through last year,” Amen concluded. “Things are turning positive, quicker than we expected we expected them to. We think things are going to be good from here on out.”

ATBS also benchmarks the range of IC data for each participating fleet over time, allowing the carriers to assess the impact (or lack thereof) of various operational decisions compared competitor performance. Contact them for more information. A follow-up webinar, geared to owner-operators rather than to IC fleets, will be held Wednesday, April 12. The registration page is here.

