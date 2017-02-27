Love’s opened two travel stops in Brigham City, Utah, and Greenup, Illinois. The Brigham City travel stop is located at Interstate 15 and Forest Street (Exit 363). The Greenup facility is located at Interstate 70 and State Route 30 (Exit 119).

“Both of these will be great locations that provide services to professional drivers in areas of need,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The Brigham City, Utah, facility will be a great location for drivers going to and from Salt Lake City, and the Greenup, Illinois, location is along Interstate 70 connecting Indianapolis and St. Louis. We look forward to providing drivers in new parts of Utah and Illinois with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for.”

The Brigham City travel stop offers Subway and Carl’s Jr. restaurants, 94 truck-parking spaces and seven showers. The Greenup location features a game room, Chester’s Chicken and IHOP Express® restaurants, 92 truck-parking spaces and seven showers. Both travel stops are open 24/7 and offer gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh fruit, name-brand snacks, Love’s Truck Tire Care Centers, CAT scales, DEF and other driver services.