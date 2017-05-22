Love’s Travel Stop in South Hutchinson, KS, opened for business recently. Love’s 24th location in Kansas gives professional drivers another place to rest and access to driver services along a busy U.S. Highway, the company noted. The new Love’s is located at U.S. Highway 50 and South Main Street.

“The South Hutchinson store is Love’s second travel stop along U.S. Highway 50 in Kansas,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “U.S. Highway 50 is a popular freight corridor for professional drivers going to and from Wichita to other areas of Kansas, and we’re happy to provide them services in two parts of Kansas along the busy highway.”

The South Hutchinson location includes a Sonic Drive-In, complete with indoor seating, a drive-thru and drive-in stalls, as well as truck-parking spaces, showers and other services and amenities for professional drivers. Customers will also find gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, small electronics, mobile accessories, name-brand snacks and more.

Love’s second travel stop along U.S. Highway 50 in Kansas opened last year in Holcomb.