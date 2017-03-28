Love’s Travel Stops opened for business recently in Moore Haven, FL, along U.S. Highway 27 and State Road 78. Love’s 14th travel stop in Florida adds 77 truck-parking spaces to the area.

"We’re excited to open our newest store on U.S. Highway 27 outside of Moore Haven, which is just west of Lake Okeechobee,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Customers traveling through south central Florida will have a new Love’s store to stop and fulfill their needs whether they’re picking up some of our travel stop merchandise, purchasing fuel, or getting a meal at the Arby's restaurant."

In addition to the Arby’s restaurant, the Moore Haven Love’s features five showers, six diesel pumps, a game room, CAT scales and other driver services. Customers will also find gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, small electronics, mobile accessories, name-brand snacks and more. The 10,000-sq.-ft. facility is open 24/7.