The second Love’s Travel Stop in the state of Maryland opened for business recently. The new location in Hagerstown, at Interstate 81 and Showalter Road (Exit 10A), adds 84 truck-parking spaces to the area.

“We recognize the need for truck parking and driver services across the country, which is why we’re doing our best to add new locations in areas of need,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “With this location along the heavily traveled highway, the Hagerstown Love’s is in a great position to serve professional drivers traveling on Interstate 81 through the East Coast corridor.”

The Hagerstown Love’s features Subway and Wendy’s restaurants, seven showers, eight diesel pumps, CAT scales, a Love’s Truck Tire Care center and other driver services. Customers will also find gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, small electronics, mobile accessories, name-brand snacks and more.

Love’s first location in Maryland opened in 2015 in Cumberland at Interstate 68, Exit 46/47.