Love’s Travel Stops announced it opened two locations in Macon, GA, and Upper Sandusky, OH, adding more than 170 truck-parking spaces to the Love’s network. The Macon travel stop is located at Interstate 75 and Sardis Church Road (Exit 153). The Upper Sandusky facility is located at U.S. Highway 23/30 and State Route 199.

“We’re excited to offer all the amenities professional drivers expect,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The Macon store features a public laundry facility, as we’ve heard from our Customers they would benefit from more places to do laundry to maximize downtime. Our Macon facility, located just 80 miles south of Atlanta on Interstate 75, is the first of many new travel stops that will open with Customer laundry facilities.”

The Macon travel stop also offers Subway, Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza Express restaurants, 119 truck-parking spaces and seven showers. The Upper Sandusky location features a Hardee’s restaurant, 60 truck-parking spaces and seven showers.

Both travel stops are open 24/7 and offer gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh fruit, name-brand snacks, Love’s Truck Tire Care centers, CAT scales, DEF and other driver services.