Love’s opened its fifth location in Washington and its 62nd location in Texas, the company announced recently. The new Love’s in Prosser, WA, is located at Interstate 82 and Gap Road, Exit 80. The new store in Paris, TX, is located at U.S. Highway 271 and Main Street.

“We are excited to join both of these communities to provide services to professional drivers in areas of need,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The Prosser store will serve drivers between the Tri-Cities and Yakima in Washington, and the Paris Love’s sits along a busy freight corridor off of Highways 271/82 in the northern part of Texas. We’re looking forward to offering services to drivers in new parts of Washington and Texas.”

The Prosser travel stop offers a Carl’s Jr. restaurant and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center. The Paris Love’s features Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza restaurants, as well as public laundry facilities. Both travel stops are open 24/7 and offer gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh fruit, name-brand snacks, showers, CAT scales, DEF and other driver services. Combined, the two locations add more than 120 truck-parking spaces to busy interstates and highways, the company said.