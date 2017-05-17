Love’s Travel Stops opened its newest location recently in Sinton, TX, adding nearly 90 truck-parking spaces to the Love’s network. The new store, located at U.S. Highway 77 and FM 1945, is Love’s second travel stop along U.S. Highway 77.

“We’re happy to expand our presence in South Texas, the coastal areas of the state and the Rio Grande Valley,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The portion of U.S. Highway 77 in Sinton is a busy freight corridor that connects the coastal areas to other major cities in the state. We’re glad to provide the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for to more areas of Texas, and we look forward to giving professional drivers more areas to rest.”

The new location is open 24/7 and features Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s restaurants, a game room, 86 truck-parking spaces and showers. Professional drivers will also find gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh fruit, name-brand snacks, CAT scales, DEF and other driver services.