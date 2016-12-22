Love's picks up the expansion pace

Love's picks up the expansion paceDec 22, 2016
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores had a big year in 2016, opening 47 new locations in 20 states, which added more than 3,000 new truck-parking spaces and 220 showers to its network, and as of now, Love’s hopes to add 3,100 more parking spaces in 2017. To get a front-line view of the company’s ongoing expansion effort, Fleet Owner recently toured Love’s Natalia, TX, location on I-35 and got some insight from the facility’s general manager, Andrew Uviedo, about what trucking customers want from the truck stops they frequent. (All photos by Aaron Marsh for Fleet Owner)