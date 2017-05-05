Maven Machines, creators of the first Smart wireless headset for driver safety, announced the release of a significantly smaller product at the NPTC Annual Conference.

Maven Machines' initial smart headset, The Maven Co-Pilot used an over-the-ear format preferred by over-the-road truck drivers. According to the company, the reduced form-factor will expand the reach of its driver safety technology to additional industry segments. "For example, LTL and delivery drivers who are in and out of the truck frequently, and service drivers who engage directly with customers expressed an interest in a sleeker more discreet design," said Craig Campbell, VP Marketing.

The new Maven Co-Pilot SE (Smart Earbud) is 20 times smaller than the original over-head unit and weighs 0.5 ounces. The new connection manager pairs to a phone or tablet in just 100 milliseconds (1/10th of a second) and has new echo and noise cancellation algorithms for clearer audio. Safety features have also been upgraded.

The smart headset measures driver head position in 3D space in real-time to provide early warnings for driver fatigue and distraction. Additionally, the smart Bluetooth headset's motion sensors communicate with GPS sensors on the driver's mobile phone to provide active verbal coaching for key driver safety metrics such as speeding and hard braking.

"The Maven Co-Pilot SE is a powerful IoT device capable of pre-alerting drivers to the most prevalent driving dangers; fatigue, speeding, and distractions that takes a driver's eyes off the road," said Campbell. "Drivers get instant feedback and have total data transparency.”