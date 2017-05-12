National Carriers Inc. has recognized the following professional drivers for five years of accident free driving: Ray Rose of Euless, TX; John Harner of Springfield, TN; Kurt Knox of Fort Worth, TX; and Margarito Neave of Liberal, KS. Each driver was presented a red ruby ring to commemorate their accomplishment, the company noted.

In addition, Tommy McMahon was recognized for driving one million miles without an accident while working for National Carriers. He was presented a commemorative hat, jacket and trophy for his outstanding accomplishment. He began driving for NCI in 2010 and lives in Jasper, TX.

National Carriers Inc. is a motor carrier servicing all 48 states in the continental United States with transportation offerings which include refrigerated, livestock, and logistics services.