National Carriers announced its Drivers of the Month for the first quarter of 2017: Dmitry Kompaneyets (January), Kenrick Persad (February), and Anthony Higginbottom (March). Combined, they have not had any service failures this past year while driving over 350,000 miles without a preventable accident, the company noted. Kompaneyets and Higginbottom drive on the NCI 48 State Fleet and Persad operates within the NCI Southwest Regional Fleet.

Born in Russia, Kompaneyets became a citizen of the United States in 1999. He began driving truck with a small company in the Dallas area and then moved to National Carriers in 2000. Over the past 17 years, he has delivered freight throughout the nation both as an owner operator and now as a company driver.

“NCI takes care of their drivers,” he explained. “If you have a problem with operations or settlements, someone is there to help you. They have the best management of any company I know of.”

A native of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Persad became a US citizen in 2005. He joined NCI in 2015 as a company driver. After conducting online research, Persad selected employment at NCI due to the options offered to drivers and the company’s outstanding reputation. He is an operator who leases a truck through NCI and transports freight on the Southwest Regional Refrigerated Fleet.

“Driving a truck allows me to be my own boss and to be independent. I see different scenery every day plus driving is in my blood. My dad drove truck. The best thing about NCI is the good communication between the drivers and the office support team,” Persad stated.

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Higginbottom now makes Mississippi his home state. While driving for a large carrier, Higginbottom said he sought a company that would know him as an individual, while offering consistent year-round freight. In 2010 he chose NCI and operates a company truck on the 48 State Refrigerated Fleet.

Diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, Higginbottom cautions drivers: "Stay away from fried foods and sodas. Drink water and eat salads while out on the road. Without proper diet and exercise you may find yourself unable to maintain your CDL.”

“This group of gentlemen represents the best of the ‘Elite’ Fleet,” according to NCI spokesperson Ed Kentner. “With their varied backgrounds, it is their outstanding work ethic combined with safe driving practices that makes National Carriers proud to recognize these driver for their accomplishments. Each driver received a $500 bonus check and will be a finalist for 2017 Driver of the Year.”

Each Driver of the Month is a finalist for NCI Driver of the Year 2017. Monthly award winners receive a $500 bonus. National Carriers Driver of the Year is awarded a $5000 prize at the NCI Driver of the Year Banquet held in Arlington, TX in spring 2017.