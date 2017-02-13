National Carriers, Inc. announced it has recognized the following professional drivers for accident free driving.

Stephen Dixon of Dallas, TX and Kenneth Covington of Johnson City, TN, were recognized for driving one million miles at NCI without an accident. Both men operate trucks within the refrigerated division. Each driver received an embossed plague, embroidered hat and a personalized winter jacket during their recognition.

National Carriers presented five-year safe driving rings to Jose Garcia Sr. of Guymon, OK, and Oscar Palacios of Liberal, KS. Both operate trucks within the livestock division.

“In appreciation, NCI recognizes eligible members of the “Elite” Fleet with a service ring featuring a red ruby. National Carriers appreciates the commitment to safe driving these professional drivers make,” the company said.

