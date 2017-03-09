Love’s announced it will offer only fuel-and-go in Ormond Beach, FL, for Bike Week March 10-19.

Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists will converge on the Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach area March 10-19 for Bike Week. Daytona Harley Davidson (DHD), located next door to Love’s in Ormond Beach, is a major participant of the annual motorcycle event and rally.

DHD’s involvement causes unusually high-traffic volume in and around the area, and Love’s said it can only allow trucks to fuel and go. Long-term parking won’t be available at this location throughout Bike Week. In past years, the increased traffic volumes for professional drivers waiting to fuel – combined with the significant influx of cars, trucks and motorcycles – has caused severe traffic jams, forcing state police to close the exit. Love’s wants to provide the necessary fueling for professional drivers, and in order to ensure that is still available, drivers will need to continue moving in and out at that exit. For more information, an FAQ is available at loves.com.