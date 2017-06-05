Rand McNally released a new edition of its Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas for over-the-road commercial drivers. The new edition features truck-navigable roads, trucking regulations, and low-clearances. It is available in several formats at travel centers, bookstores, and online.

“Rand McNally has been at the forefront of innovation in the trucking market with an advanced suite of navigational devices and other in-cab technology,” said Stephen Fletcher, CEO. “Even as many professional drivers adopt technology to help them do their jobs – such as with electronic logging – most continue to rely on the Motor Carrier’s Road Atlas as a quick reference and reliable back-up for navigation.”

The new 2018 edition includes updates to the maps as well as to guidelines and regulations pertinent to professional drivers. Features include:

Revised and updated maps of U.S. states and Canadian provinces with an overview map of Mexico

Updated highways showing the latest truck roadways as designated by the Surface Transportation Assistance Act (STAA), also known as designated highways

Coverage of select Hazardous Materials Regulations

A 22-page mileage directory with more than 40,000 truck-route specific, city-to-city mileages

Charts of state and provincial permit agency phone numbers and websites, low clearances, and weigh stations, as well as hotlines for road construction and conditions

Toll system contact information for each state

The atlas is available in paperback as well as in a spiral-bound, laminated deluxe version. There also is an updated Large Scale edition with maps that are 37% larger. The Large Scale Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas features the U.S only, is printed on laminated pages, and has a tough spiral binding for stay-flat pages, the company said.