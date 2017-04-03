Finding and keeping qualified drivers continues to be a headache for most fleets. Driver turnover rates remain high and the problem is expected to get worse with the productivity “hit” that is anticipated with the full implementation of the ELD (electronic logging device) mandate later this year.

Fleets have tried a variety of ways to attract drivers, including signing bonuses, recruiting from the military, and partnering with local driving schools.

But there is one thing that will make the driver headache go completely away —outsourcing drivers.

If you’ve never thought about outsourcing your drivers, perhaps it’s’ time you did.

Here are some of the benefits:

It gives you flexibility. You can add drivers as needed. If you only have seasonal needs, outsourcing allows you to flex the number of drivers up or down as your workload changes. In some cases, you don’t have to make a long-term commitment.

If you don’t have expertise in recruiting or training, outside experts will deliver those services and get you the type of drivers you are looking for.

Outsourcing allows you to concentrate on your core competencies. Those often have nothing to do with sourcing, hiring and training drivers.

You may be able to reduce overall labor costs by increasing driver availability or efficiency. Outsourcing drivers may allow for different pay structures, such as activity-based pay.

Outsourcing reduces your risks because insurance exposure is transferred to a third party. This applies to Workers Compensation, Physical Damage, Bodily Injury and Garagekeepers Insurance.

It relieves you of the need to manage the ever-changing regulatory environment including things like minimum hiring criteria, drug testing, background checks, motor vehicle checks, hours of service regulations, and hazardous materials regulations.

With the American Trucking Associations (ATA) predicting the driver shortage to reach 175,000 by 2024, maybe it’s time for you to consider a different way of dealing with drivers.