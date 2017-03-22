RoadPro announced it will introduce Rewards, a new lifestyle loyalty community that will give drivers a chance to get engaged and be rewarded.

According to the company, RoadPro Rewards is an on-the-go lifestyle loyalty community. Members will earn points for brand engagement and redeem those points for lifestyle rewards such as digital entertainment, gift cards, charitable donations, swag, and auction participation.

“RoadPro Family of Brands is about the lifestyle of truckers. RoadPro Rewards will give drivers a chance to join a community that will fuel their passion, empower them with knowledge, and enrich their on-the-go lifestyle,” said Charles White, vice president of brands and marketing for RoadPro Family of Brands. “We want drivers to be rewarded for engaging with and learning more about the products, brands, and services that are important to their safety, connectedness, comfort and overall productivity while on the road.”

Accompanying this new lifestyle community will be new-to-market MobileSpec products with a fresh look across charging, audio and protection categories. Diagonal from Mobile Spec, RoadPro guests will have the opportunity to see what’s new in mounting devices and accessories in the Bracketron - TruckerTough display area. In addition, CB products from brands like Wilson and RoadKing will be featured.

“Between the launch of RoadPro Rewards and great, new MobileSpec products and brand refresh, the RoadPro booth will be a hub for fun, excitement and innovation. As always, we look forward to interacting with truckers on a personal, face-to-face level and welcoming them into the RoadPro community,” added White.