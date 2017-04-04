RoadPro Rewards, a new lifestyle loyalty community, will give drivers a chance to be rewarded for engaging with RoadPro’s on-the-go brands, RoadPro announced recently.

According to the company, members will earn points for brand engagement, including select purchases of products from brands such as RoadKing, Wilson, MobileSpec, and PowerDrive. Members can redeem those points for lifestyle rewards such as digital entertainment, gift cards, charitable donations, apparel and hats, and participate in auctions for various prizes.

Earning points by engaging with brands is as simple as watching a video, interacting through social media and otherwise consuming content. To take advantage of special product offers, members can upload the qualifying receipt via smartphone and, within 24-48 hours, the appropriate points will be deposited into their account.

“RoadPro Family of Brands is about the lifestyle of truckers. RoadPro Rewards will give drivers a chance to join a community that will fuel their passion, empower them with knowledge and enrich their on-the-go lifestyle,” said Charles White, vice president of brands and marketing for RoadPro Family of Brands. “We want drivers to be rewarded for engaging with and learning more about the products, brands, and services that are important to their safety, connectedness, comfort and overall productivity while on the road.”

RoadPro Rewards was first introduced last week at the Mid-America Trucking Show. Drivers who register through April 31 will automatically be entered into a drawing to win 50,000 points (a $500 value), the company added.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with truckers, as RoadPro Rewards will give us the chance to interact with drivers on a more personal level and provide them with a more customized brand experience,” White said.