SelecTrucks recently announced a new discount program for military veterans at 24 SelecTrucks Centers throughout the United States and Canada.

In support of “Hiring our Heroes,” veterans of the United States and Canadian military are now eligible to receive a discount of up to $3,500 on qualifying vehicle purchases through the Proud to Serve Veterans Discount. The discount program runs through Dec. 31, 2017. In order to use this discount program, customers must provide documentation to prove military service.

“Our veterans are a vital part of our nation’s workforce and we want to make sure they have the help they need to give them a successful start in a potentially lucrative new career,” said Bryan Howard, director of sales and distribution for SelecTrucks. “There is a large population of veterans who start careers in the trucking industry after their time in the service. SelecTrucks is proud to support those who have served through community service and special discount programs.”

In addition to the discount program, SelecTrucks is pledging to do volunteer work for military charities across North America to enrich the lives of those who have served.

For more information, go to SelecTrucks.com.

SelecTrucks is a brand of Daimler Trucks Remarketing Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets Class 5-8 vehicles and is a Daimler company, the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.