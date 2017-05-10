Stepping into simulator training

Stepping into simulator trainingMay 10, 2017
Both the commercial trucking industry and the U.S. military are stepping up their use of simulator systems to beef up training programs for a variety of driver-related duties. In trucking, simulators help sharpen specific skills needed for handling foul-weather conditions, such as snow, as well as backing-up maneuvers. In the military, drivers and their crews use full-scale simulators not only to improve their vehicle handling abilities but sharpen their combat skills as well.