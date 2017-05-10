Stepping into simulator training

Rich Mitchell, a contractor with CSRA Inc. through the directorate of plans, training, mobilization and security, runs a crew through a simulated convoy attack on the Reconfigurable Vehicle Tactical Trainer at Fort McCoy (U.S. Army Photo by Aimee Malone, Ft. McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Vehicle crew evaluators watch a simulated convoy on the Reconfigurable Vehicle Tactical Trainer during training for Operation Cold Steel at Fort McCoy, WI. Operation Cold Steel is the Army Reserve's first large-scale live-fire training and crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Aimee Malone, Ft. McCoy Public Affairs Office)

The Marines operate two CCS in separate 6,000 sq. ft. facilities to provide an “immersive environment” for convoy operations training. Each CCS has four Humvees and two medium tactical vehicles with either a “tethered” .50 caliber heavy machine gun or M240 machine gun in a turret mount, along with "bluefire" or “non-tethered” simulated M-4 and A-4 rifles for drivers and passengers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony Quintanilla)

Gunners atop armored Humvees use the simulator system to learn how to spot ambushes and other potential combat situations while on convoy duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony Quintanilla)

Military vehicle simulator systems, however, add in other elements aside from just driving parameters. Here U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22 (CLB) within the 2nd Marine Logistics Group spend some time in the Combat Convoy Simulator (CCS) at Camp Lejeune, N.C., prepare for convoy operations in hostile territory. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony Quintanilla)

The 660Truck driving simulator offered by Doron Precision Systems replicates uses a unique TrueStee digital servo force feedback steering system to provide a more realistic “feel” for the driving environment. It also helps promote more fuel efficient shifting, the company noted. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

The VS600M truck simulation system offered by Virage Simulation is modeled on a standard truck cab and consists of a fully functional pneumatic driver seat with all typical controls, a seat belt, pedals and a fully adjustable (height and tilt) steering column with integrated flashers and trailer hand brake. It can be configured with an automatic or manual transmission, offering from four to 18 manually gears. At the annual Truckload Carrier Association (TCA) meeting this year, Virage demonstrated how simulators help drivers sharpen their backing-up skills. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

Both the commercial trucking industry and the U.S. military are stepping up their use of simulator systems to beef up training programs for a variety of driver-related duties. In trucking, simulators help sharpen specific skills needed for handling foul-weather conditions, such as snow, as well as backing-up maneuvers. In the military, drivers and their crews use full-scale simulators not only to improve their vehicle handling abilities but sharpen their combat skills as well.