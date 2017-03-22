TMW Systems announced the integration of its TMW.Suite transportation management solution (TMS) with the TruckRight driver recruiting and retention system.

Through the integration, driver data created or modified within the TruckRight portal is automatically pushed to a driver profile within the TMW.Suite solution. This enables carrier, broker and 3PL users of TMW.Suite to access up-to-date driver names, license numbers, contact information and other valuable data without the need to re-key information, the company noted.

TMW.Suite is a TMS that enables carriers, 3PLs and other users to integrate and control virtually every operational function and service associated with the end-to-end transportation process. Developed and supported by transportation industry experts, the solution is scalable to serve the needs of non-asset-based businesses as well as those operating thousands of pieces of equipment, TMW added.