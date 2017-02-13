Training to escape trucks when trapped underwater

Water escape training complements other “readiness exercises” motor transport personnel must undergo. Here, members of the 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV) return from convoy training during a Deployment For Training (DFT) exercise at Fort Irwin, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Angel D. Travis)

The reason Marines train to escape from vehicles sinking in the water is that much of their duties revolves around amphibious operations. Here members of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) maneuver a truck on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) as they prepare to engage in a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore)

Once the day’s UET lesson is completed, the submerged vehicle egress trainer is removed from the pool. “We need to train for everything in case an accident, or something of that nature, happens,” noted one Marine in a post-training interview. “We need to learn how to survive, escape and get to the surface safely.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud)

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Perla Saldana, motor transport operator with the 3rd Marine Division, escapes from the submerged vehicle egress trainer at Camp Hansen, Okinawa. Pitchford said Marines go through three stages of UET work as part of what he calls a “crawl, walk, run” approach to the training. “We really try to develop the principles and fundamentals before they get into the egress trainer,” he said. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance. Cpl. Jesus McCloud)

As a “force in readiness,” Pitchford said Marines need to be prepared for anything – and the UET course gives them yet another set of skills they may need to make it home from a mission alive. “While nothing will ever accurately replicate a crash, this is the closest they will get,” he explained. “With this kind of training, we expose them to as many types of possible scenarios that they may face.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud)

The UET program is designed to provide familiarity and “muscle memory” to Marines in case a situation arises where they have to escape from a truck, helicopter, or other equipment when it is sinking into water. “You don’t have to be an excellent swimmer to benefit from and pass this training,” Robert Pitchford, a retired First Sergeant and program manager for the Modular Amphibious Egress Trainer at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. “You just need to remain calm and remember what you were taught.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud)

U.S. Marine Cpl. Kelly Carlberg, a motor transport mechanic with the 3rd Marine Division, learns proper underwater breathing techniques. For many of the Marines, it is their first time going through this kind of training, which is a requirement for various units who are preparing for a deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud)

Jason Comeaux (at right), an Underwater Egress Training instructor, demonstrates how to breathe through an air regulator during UET training. Marines go through three stations in the training: first, the emergency breathing station, where they learn proper and safe underwater breathing techniques; second, the shallow water egress trainer chair, which orients Marines to being upside down and escaping in the water; and finally, work with the full-on submerged vehicle egress trainer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud)

The Marines use a variety of “egress trainers” to teach their troopers escape procedures from helicopters on down to trucks and Humvees on both the land (in case of a rollover) and in the water. Here, motor transport personnel with the 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to escape from a submerged vehicle egress trainer at Camp Hansen in Okinawa. Truck Company Marines are required to complete “underwater egress training” or “UET” as part of their unit’s pre-deployment program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud)

It’s one of the more frightening situations truck drivers must contemplate: being trapped in one’s truck when the vehicle falls off a bridge and starts sinking in the cold, dark waters below. This very scenario occurred to truck driver Joseph Chen last week as he crossed over Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Though he escaped his water-logged vehicle and avoided drowning, he died while being airlifted to the hospital. Yet his tragic tale brings to mind a question: how DOES one escape from a sinking truck? Believe it or not, the U.S. Marines Corps specifically trains their motor transport personnel to do so. (Photos courtesy of the Department of Defense)