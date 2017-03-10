Truck rodeo time for the Marines

Truck rodeo time for the MarinesMar 10, 2017
The U.S. Marine Corps, like other branches of the American military, conducts annual “rodeo” events to ensure troopers within its motor transportation companies can use all of their vehicle- and combat-skills in “stressful situations.” These rodeo events usually pit teams of Marines against one another in timed competitions backing up trailers, hooking up trailers, securing flatbed loads, making truck repairs, even the assembling and disassembling weaponry. (All photos courtesy of the Department of Defense)