Truck rodeo time for the Marines

A Marine with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion races the clock to fasten a load to the bed of a MTV replacement truck. Exercises such as this don’t just ensure the motor transport troopers are proficient with their skill sets; they also help develop unit cohesion, noted motor vehicle operator Sgt. Erich Jurgensen. “It allows the experienced Marines to lead and to demonstrate and show the new Marines how to do things properly,” he said. It also shows the more senior motor transport Marines that the “rookies” are competent and can use their knowledge in stressful situations to carry out mission objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)