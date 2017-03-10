Fleet Owner
Truck rodeo time for the Marines

Mar 10, 2017
Fleet Owner
  • USMC1.jpg

    A Marine with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion “ground guides” a fellow Marine through the driving course at Camp Lejeune, NC, as part of a motor transportation rodeo event held earlier this month. For vehicles in which the passenger-carrying capacity is greater than 12 or for vehicles that weigh 2.5 tons or more, the U.S. military mandates that a ground guide must always be used. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)

  • USMC2.jpg

    “Ground guiding” is a key discipline in any military unit equipped with wheeled or tracked vehicles, especially motor transportation companies. Rules include: when in use, the ground guide, not the vehicle commander, is in charge of the vehicle; front ground guides are always positioned to the left front of vehicles; two ground guides are to be deployed to the front and rear of tracked equipment (such as an M-1 Abrams tank); drivers are to immediately stop if they lose sight of their ground guide or don't understand a signal. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)

  • USMC3.jpg

    A Marine with the 2nd Transportation Support Battalion unfastens the load on the bed of a Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) recovery truck at Camp Lejeune, NC. The Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTVs) is considered the modern day “workhorse” of the U.S. military. A replacement for the FMTV is in the works, with replacement expected to begin sometime in the mid-2020s. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)

  • USMC4.jpg

    A Marine with the 2nd Transportation Support Battalion races against an opposing team and the clock to “dress” the bed of a MTV recovery truck during the Camp Lejeune, NC, truck rodeo event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)

  • USMC5.jpg

    “We don’t get to do exercises like this much as a full company,” noted Sgt. Jesse Hayden, a motor vehicle operator with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion. “That’s why today is kind of special for a lot of the Marines because almost every platoon in the company is here and we are competing against each other. A lot of the new join Marines are actually getting to do this training for the first time outside of the ‘schoolhouse.’” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)

  • USMC6.jpg

    A Marine with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion races the clock to fasten a load to the bed of a MTV replacement truck. Exercises such as this don’t just ensure the motor transport troopers are proficient with their skill sets; they also help develop unit cohesion, noted motor vehicle operator Sgt. Erich Jurgensen. “It allows the experienced Marines to lead and to demonstrate and show the new Marines how to do things properly,” he said. It also shows the more senior motor transport Marines that the “rookies” are competent and can use their knowledge in stressful situations to carry out mission objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)

  • USMC7.jpg

    Marines with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion race against an opposing team and the clock to disassemble an M2 .50 caliber machine gun. Though these are motor transportation specialists, all Marines are required to maintain their weapons skills training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper)

  • USMC8.jpg

    The testing of training provided by truck rodeo events becomes more critical when Marines are deployed for combat duty. Here a U.S. Marine from 2nd Battalion with the 10th Marine Regiment ground-guides a motor transport vehicle recovery seven-ton truck into the town of Al Fahren, Iraq, back in 2007. (Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Bishop)

     

  • USMC9.jpg

    Truck rodeos also serve to sharpen motor transportation company skills for more mundane yet close quarters maneuvering situations, such as moving heavy trucks on and off ships. Here a seven-ton truck assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit departs the amphibious transport dock USS Ponce following a nearly nine-month deployment. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathanael T. Miller)

The U.S. Marine Corps, like other branches of the American military, conducts annual “rodeo” events to ensure troopers within its motor transportation companies can use all of their vehicle- and combat-skills in “stressful situations.” These rodeo events usually pit teams of Marines against one another in timed competitions backing up trailers, hooking up trailers, securing flatbed loads, making truck repairs, even the assembling and disassembling weaponry. (All photos courtesy of the Department of Defense)

