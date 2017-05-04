Two motor carriers are increasing the pay packages for their drivers, in one case for owner-operators and in the other for company personnel.

USA Truck Inc. is boosting its owner-operator compensation package to include 68% of line haul revenue, with payments for fuel surcharge and base plates included as well.

“In past few years, we have greatly increased the number of owner-operators driving for USA Truck,” noted James Reed, the carrier’s president and CEO, in a statement.

There are no fees for trailer rentals, either, added Steve Brantley, USA Truck’s director of driver recruiting.

“Most freight available is drop and hook, with no-touch freight accounting for 98%,” he said. “Plus, [our] owner-operators gain access to the insurance rates available through their association with USA Truck.”

On the flip side, Anderson Trucking Services (ATS) is boosting pay by six cents per mile for its flatbed drivers, depending on experience, starting May 8.

With that new package, flatbed company driver pay is going up three cents to six cents per mile based on experience, said ATS, and for drivers without flatbed experience, ATS offers a comprehensive training program to get them started.

Other benefits ATS is outing in its driver compensation package include:

Flatbed company drivers can get a sign-on bonus up to $3,500.

Medical, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance is offered.

A 401k retirement plan is available, along with paid vacation.

A paid orientation program that includes flights, car rental and lodging for the driver and spouse, as well as for all meals.

ATS noted, however, that the company’s recruiting requirement is that

CDL-A driver be least 22 years old with a minimum of 8 months’ verifiable over-the-road experience in the last 24 months.