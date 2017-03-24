Velociti Inc. announced it has acquired Rolling Strong, provider of driver wellness programs for transportation companies and their drivers. The acquisition allows Velociti to combine its approach to technology with Rolling Strong’s mission to address driver wellness, resulting in a new program that will benefit drivers and their employers, according to Velociti.

According to Deryk Powell, President of Velociti, “It’s well known that as a professional driver, the demands of the job can create difficulty when it comes to making good decisions regarding food, fitness and sleep. And while today there is generally a strong cultural and corporate awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, the tools available simply haven’t been adapted to fit the unique requirements of drivers. It was unacceptable to us that this critical segment of our society didn’t have a wellness platform adapted to their needs, so we decided to do something about it.”

Powell continued, “In Rolling Strong, we found a company with a solid reputation for providing driver wellness coaching programs. This foundation, combined with Velociti’s transportation technology expertise, has allowed us to develop a powerful new platform.”

The new program’s platform can be leveraged on mobile devices as well as in-cab computing systems, to provide drivers with guidance for and real-time tracking of meals, exercise, sleep and more. To enhance the user-experience, rewards and gaming features have been integrated, allowing drivers themselves, or transportation providers, to create and participate in wellness challenges and competitions.

“Driver health has far-reaching impact on not only the person behind the wheel, but also on the transportation company itself. Healthy drivers are safer drivers, they are less likely to suffer an injury on the job, and they are more likely to stay with a company when they know their well-being is a priority. Our goal has always been to empower drivers to take control of their health by providing easily accessible knowledge and resources, said Bob Perry, COO of Rolling Strong. “Velociti’s domain expertise in transportation and technology allows us to do this better, and on a larger scale, than ever before.”

Velociti’s new mobile health and fitness platform will be available this summer.