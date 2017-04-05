XPO Logistics, a global provider of transportation and logistics services, announced that professional drivers Jeffrey Adkins, James Cosentino, Benjamin Dixon, Robert Hickerson, James Hughes, Stephen Pargeon and James Poe have each achieved three million consecutive miles of accident-free driving. The drivers work for XPO’s less-than-truckload (LTL) business, which has a network of more than 400 service locations throughout North America.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, “Navigating a truck safely for three million miles, through all kinds of weather and highway conditions, is truly an impressive performance. These seven dedicated professionals are an inspiring example of what it means to make safety a priority every day. It’s a privilege to honor them for this remarkable safety accomplishment.”

According to XPO, three million safe miles is equivalent in distance to circumnavigating the earth 120 times, driving round-trip from Los Angeles to New York City nearly 500 times, or making six trips to the moon and back.

Nineteen XPO less-than-truckload drivers have surpassed three million safe-driving miles since the LTL operation started in 1983, the company noted.