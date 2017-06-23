XPO Logistics announced its less-than-truckload (LTL) professional drivers have surpassed one billion miles with no preventable accidents.

XPO has approximately 12,575 professional drivers in its LTL transportation network, and began tracking consecutive accident-free miles by driver in April 2012. XPO noted that by May 2017, 890 XPO drivers had achieved one million, two million or three million accident-free miles, and the total for all these drivers had exceeded one billion miles.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, “The billion-mile mark is a huge achievement for our company and a point of pride for our drivers. It speaks to their impressive commitment to both safety and customer service, because an accident on the road is also a delay in delivery. I want to particularly commend the 890 XPO drivers who have achieved personal milestones of one to three million accident-free miles in the past five years. These drivers alone have contributed 1,102,000,000 miles to our tally.”

This week, XPO held a two-day celebration for the 19 drivers who have exceeded three million miles accident-free. The event was held in Ann Arbor, MI, where XPO’s LTL business is headquartered. CEO Bradley Jacobs hosted a roundtable with the drivers, who were recognized in a special ceremony. The drivers honored represent 11 U.S. states and have an average tenure of 30 years.