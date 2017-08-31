Consolidated Chassis Management announced it has contracted with American Traffic Solutions in an effort to make the handling of unpaid tolls a more consistent and less burdensome process.

The current toll process involves pool members being invoiced by tolling authorities and rebilling to CCM, who in turn invoices chassis users and motor carriers for the toll charges. The new process is expected to streamline the toll procedure as ATS will handle toll charges on chassis contributed into CCM pools. Anytime a toll is not paid, via transponder or license plate, the toll will be immediately handled by ATS on behalf of CCM, the company noted.

“CCM will pay for the tolls on behalf of the contributor and will identify and invoice the appropriate motor carrier on the User’s behalf,” said Jon Poelma, chief operation officer. “As an integrated chassis pool manager, we do not own chassis; we manage the assets from several contributors that are then used by all the same contributors. We needed a way to facilitate a toll process that minimized the administrative burden on our members while eliminating preventable expenses. Contracting with ATS provides the solution needed to pass on efficiency and savings to all parties involved.”

This process will become effective for toll charges incurred on and after Sept. 1. Toll charges received by members prior to this date should follow the current procedure. There will be a $5 administrative fee for each toll CCM will pass on to the user of the chassis and to the motor carrier who had the chassis in use at the time of the toll charge.

CCM said it will continue to explore additional areas with ATS including red light, parking and other violations. Contact info@ccmpool.com for more details.

For more information, contact Ken Tock at 973-298-8900 or ktock@ccmpool.com.