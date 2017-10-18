Driver iQ announced it is offering access to Truck Driving School Records. According to the company, this offering will allow carriers to access driving school records as part of the pre-employment screening process.

“Motor carriers need the ability to quickly and efficiently verify graduation records for CDL driver applicants,” said Amy Bricken, manager of client development at Driver iQ. “Currently, to obtain records, carriers need to contact each school and request a record. With this new capability from Driver iQ, carriers can conveniently access training records as part of their verification of an applicant’s credentials rather than using administrative time to contact schools to obtain reports.”

The company added that schools that store their records with Driver iQ save time and money by eliminating the need to respond to requests for student records. In addition, each time a stored school record is accessed and reported to a carrier over the lifetime of the record in the system, the school receives credits towards Driver iQ screening services that they use for incoming student background checks.

“The benefit to driving schools that store graduation records in our database goes beyond the administrative time they save not responding to record requests or the cost savings they can realize by using credits when they need a background check on a new student,” Bricken stated. “The schools can also use the database to see which carriers are screening their students and are interested in them as new drivers.”

The Driving School Records database currently has more than 57,000 graduation records. Driver iQ customers can access records by indicating that they want a school record when requesting pre-employment screening through Driver iQ’s customer portal. Other interested parties can obtain training records by utilizing the company’s SingleCheck Verification online service for processing individual school record requests on driver graduates.