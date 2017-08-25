Love’s Travel Stops will run its 18th annual campaign to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Saturday, Aug. 26, through Sept. 30. According to the company, more than 430 Love’s locations nationwide will sell Miracle balloons for $1, $5 or $20 and hold events to raise money for sick and injured children in their communities.

“We firmly believe in making a difference in cities and towns where we have a presence, and raising funds for CMN Hospitals is the perfect way to do it,” said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love’s. “The hard work our store teams pour into this campaign shows their level of passion for helping kids who rely on local hospitals for life-saving treatments. We’re thankful for our Customers who have rallied around us during our campaign year after year to help us make it a success.”

CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across North America. Donations stay local to fund hospitals in those communities. This year, Love’s said it hopes to raise more than $2.6 million through its annual store campaign. Since beginning its partnership in 1999, Love’s has raised more than $18 million for the nonprofit, the company noted.

Customers can support kids in their communities by purchasing paper balloons at the registers. Balloons can be purchased with or without additional items. Love’s stores nationwide also organize events like bake sales, cookouts, golf tournaments, 5K runs and more.

Love’s also said it will show additional support for CMN Hospitals this year on National Coffee Day Friday, Sept. 29, when the company will donate money from the sale of all 24-ounce coffees and cappuccinos to CMN Hospitals. All 24-ounce hot beverages will cost $1 that day.

“With the commitment, dedication and support of Love’s employees and Customers, they have made countless miracles happen nationwide,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. “Without the help of partners like Love’s, we couldn’t provide specialized equipment, care for families regardless of their ability to pay, or conduct life-saving research for children. We look forward to another successful store campaign this year.”