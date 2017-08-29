Love’s Travel Stops adds more than 200 truck parking spaces to busy interstates and highways with the opening of two new stores in Newton, NC, and Beaumont, TX. The Newton store is located at 1760 Southfork Drive (U.S. Highway 321, Exit 37). The Beaumont travel stop is located at Interstate 10 and Smith Road (Exit 843).

“We’re glad to offer services to professional drivers in new parts of North Carolina and Texas,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Newton provides service to drivers going in and out of Charlotte, North Carolina, toward Interstate 40 and westward. Beaumont is a convenient stop with great amenities and services for drivers traveling on Interstate 10 in the Gulf region and beyond.”

The Newton store features a Hardee’s restaurant, five showers and 104 truck parking spaces. The Beaumont Love’s offers Arby’s, Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza Express restaurants, seven showers, a game room and 115 truck parking spaces. Both travel stops offer laundry facilities, gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, name-brand snacks, gift merchandise, Love’s Truck Tire Care centers and more.

Love’s noted it recently introduced diesel oil change services to new and existing Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. The new facilities in Newton and Beaumont will offer oil change and light mechanical services upon opening, in addition to traditional tire services.