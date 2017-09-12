Rolling Strong is partnering with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and TA and Petro Stopping Centers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week to provide CDL wellness coaches and conduct health screenings across the country.

“Rolling Strong has always been focused on reversing the declining health of America’s CDL drivers,” said Rolling Strong founder and COO Bob Perry. “By powering the TCA Wellness program and working with TA and Petro Stopping Centers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, we can empower more drivers to take control of their health and wellness, and make them less likely to suffer an on-the-job injury and get home safely.”

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week this year, Rolling Strong Driver Appreciation Health Fairs will be held at eight TA and Petro Stopping Centers across the country. At each location, Rolling Strong will provide CDL wellness coaches from 10 until 4 who will conduct health coaching and screenings consisting of weight, BP, heart rate, and BMI. Coaches will also have self-testing glucose readers available for drivers who need to test their blood sugar.

At all locations, Rolling Strong will be raffling a FIT System (Freightliner In-Cab Trainer) to drivers that have a basic health screening and coaching session. The St. Christopher Truckers Fund, a charity that helps sick and injured truckers and their families, is providing vouchers for drivers to get free flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines at participating pharmacies.

The remaining Driver Appreciation Health Fairs will be held at the following locations through the week:

Tuesday, September 12

Petro, Atlanta, Georgia #322, I-285, Exit 12 at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta

Petro Bordentown, #314, I-295, Exit 57/New Jersey Turnpike Exit 7, 402 Rising Sun Road, Bordentown,

TA Pittsburgh, I-70, Exit 11- Dallas Pike, 196 West Alexander Road, Valley Grove, West Virginia

TA, Rockwall, Texas, 1-30, Exit 68 (St. Hwy 205), 2105 South Goliad Street, Rockwall

Wednesday, September 13

TA Hebron/Michael Eugene Zanella Travel Center #39, I-70 at Ohio 37, Exit 126, 10679 Lancaster Road SE, Hebron, Ohio

Petro Ontario #26, I-10 & Milliken Avenue, Exit 57, 4325 East Guasti Road, Ontario, California

Friday, September 15