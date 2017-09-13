Establishing a driver risk profile on day one with an MVR is a critical first step, according to SambaSafety. (File photo)

SambaSafety announced Samba MVRSync, a service that enables companies to utilize a driver’s pre-hire Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) for post-hire driver monitoring.

MVRSync is a new feature of Samba DriverMonitor, a subscription-based driver monitoring service that manages all driver data and automatically checks for new violations, DUI/DWI convictions, invalid licenses, and approaching license or medical certification expiration dates.

MVRSync leverages a candidate’s MVR from the pre-hire screening process to establish a driver risk baseline in post-hire monitoring.

“Establishing a driver risk profile on day one with an MVR is a critical first step in monitoring and evaluating driver risk and is a common practice for any company that considers driver risk management a priority,” said Rich Lacey, executive vice president, product & engineering at SambaSafety.

“But what has also become a common practice is paying for that MVR twice," he added. "We developed MVRSync because pulling a MVR an additional time is an extra expense our customers no longer needed to have.”