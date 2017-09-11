Truck drivers can post memories, thoughts, stories, photos and videos of their careers on the road to Facebook and/or Twitter using the hashtag #WhyIHaul.

According to the ATA, there are 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the USA, hauling tons of freight on our interstates each day. To honor these men and women, Teletrac Navman announced it is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with a social media contest, #WhyIHaul.

“We want to hear truckers’ stories about their lives on the road and give the world an opportunity to hear their voices – voices that are rarely heard,” according to Oswaldo Flores, safety and compliance product manager at Teletrac Navman.

Here’s how the #WhyIHaul contest works:

Now through Sept. 22, 2017, drivers can post memories, thoughts, funny stories, photos and videos of their careers on the road to Facebook and/or Twitter using the hashtag #WhyIHaul. If posting to Facebook, be sure to make the post public.

Each week, the truckers with the three most-liked posts on either platform will each win $300 in gift cards to Amazon and Pilot Flying J’s or donated in their name to their favorite charity. These drivers’ stories will also be featured on the winner’s page of Teletrac Navman’s WhyIHaul website.