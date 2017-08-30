Closer look: An electric-power truck from a global diesel leader

Yes, there's a good deal of extra room under the AEOS's hood, and that's where a Cummins B6.7 diesel could be placed as a range-extending generator to provide power once battery power is depleted. The truck also features a regenerative braking system and can import energy from solar panels on the roof of the cab. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

There's no engine under the hood, but the electric motor situated back a ways generates about 300 continuous hp/ 470 peak hp and 1,364 lbs.-ft. of torque continuous/ 2,507 lbs.-ft. peak torque. Acceleration is faster than an equivalent diesel-powered tractor, according to Cummins. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

The truck's hood and front airdam fold forward to reveal what would normally be the engine bay. There's no engine there, however, and aerodynamics are further tailored and enhanced by streamlining airflow unblocked by a radiator up front. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Note WABCO vehicle control systems technology, carbon fiber trim and in-dash camera monitor. The AEOS has no side-view mirrors, foregoing those in favor of cameras to lessen aerodynamic drag. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

A display inside the cab shows the view of the rear-facing camera, likely to allow for easy trailer hookups. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Even in the rain, which at one point reached quite a downpour, the AEOS concept truck captivated the crowd. Cummins plans to put the truck to work in tests with certain of the company's customers. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Though electric powertrains may not make much headway in line-haul trucking for some time yet, Cummins does see some immediate applications for it such as urban delivery, port drayage and terminal container handling or use in emissions-restricted zones. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Design cues around the truck's aerodynamic exterior hearken to Cummins. The AEOS's battery packs are located at the sides forward of the rear axle. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

The AEOS has a range of 100 miles on a single charge, which takes an hour — and that's expected to be reduced to "as quick as 20 minutes" by 2020 as battery and charging technology progress. Additional battery modules can extend the AEOS Class 7 truck's range to 300 miles. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

It's a demonstration truck, but it can haul: Cummins' AEOS Class 7 4x2 day cab tractor has a max GVWR of 75,000 lbs. and sports a Cummins Integrated Electrified Powertrain, according to the company. It was built by Roush with a design "inspired by Cummins." (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Cummins, Inc. executives got a cheer from the crowd Tuesday as they unveiled the electric AEOS tractor after rain had made its covering rather stubborn. The company has targeted 2019 for market launch of an electric powertrain. (Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Though a sudden downpour tangled its "sneak peek" unveiling a bit, it couldn't dampen onlookers' enthusiasm for the AEOS all-electric Class 7 truck Cummins, Inc. showed off Tuesday at its Technical Center in Columbus, IN.

When Cummins — a company that has built its global core business and reputation on diesel power — sets its sights on electric powertrains, people sit up and take notice. But with the growing momentum around the potential for electric commercial vehicles, what's the likelihood that this alternative power could make real inroads in North American trucking, where diesel is the undisputed king of over-the-road?

Julie Furber, executive director of Cummins' Electrification Business Development Initiative, noted the company has been testing out prototype electric and range-extended electric vehicles over the last decade. She conceded that electric power is likely to appear in other commercial vehicles before long-haul trucks.

Even so, the company believes there are applications for commercial electric powertrains that make sense today. "We see transit bus, we see underground mining, we see material handling and some other markets, and then it'll move into perhaps some municipal vehicles and school buses and things like that," she told Fleet Owner.

"I think trucking will be a bit later. There are some things that have to advance for electric power in trucking to make sense," she added. Those include cost-effectiveness, where the cost of electric powertrain components needs to continue to drop, "which it is," Furber noted. And power density also needs to improve so that battery size and weight necessary to power something like a heavy duty truck is more compatible with trucking needs.

Still, "I think what you'll see is that fleets will have a mixed bag of powertrains in the end, where some of their missions which are more sensitive in terms of things like emissions [restricted] zones will be fully electric," Furber said. For other duty cycles or where range needs are greater, Cummins anticipates that electric powertrains will be range-extended — perhaps with downsized diesel engines to generate power when batteries are depleted — or will incorporate hybridized configurations.

The reality for North American trucking, though, is that "you'll still have long-haul trucks for many years to come that will be diesel-powered," Furber said.