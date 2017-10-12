Musket Corporation, the commodity supply, trading, and logistics arm of the Love’s Family of Companies, announced it has four new bulk diesel fluid (DEF) facilities across the U.S.

The DEF wholesale bulk racks are now open in Aurora, CO; Quakertown, PA; Lebanon, TN; and El Paso, TX.

“These strategically placed DEF racks give our customers 24/7 access to a high-quality product,” said Brian Hoover, manager of DEF for Musket. “Each site is selected based on demand from Customers at nearby Love’s locations and third-party wholesale Customers, combined with the lack of DEF production infrastructure to support the growing market. These new facilities allow us to effectively supply the stores with DEF and provide a much needed redundancy of supply.”

DEF is a NOx abatement fluid that converts emissions from diesel engines to nitrogen and water. Widespread use of DEF began in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Air Act. Diesel engine manufacturers have relied on selective catalytic reduction technology since 2010 to reduce nitrous oxide emissions from exhaust gases.

The addition of the newest terminals brings Musket’s number of DEF locations to 12. All facilities are located close to Love’s Travel Stops to provide 24/7 access to DEF.

DEF has been available at the pump alongside diesel at all Love’s Travel Stop locations nationwide since 2010. Musket began producing DEF in 2014 to address increasing market demand, supply redundancy concerns and logistical optimization opportunities.