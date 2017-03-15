Fleet Owner
Home > Equipment > The 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show: Day 1

The 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show: Day 1

Mar 15, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0
  • NTEA1.JPG

    Wilfried Achenbach, senior vice president of engineering and technology for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), gave thekeynote speech at the Green Truck Summit, noting that "we are living in a time of change; a time in which the trucking industry is changing at an extremely rapid pace."

    More
  • NTEA2.JPG

    Carlton Rose, president of global fleet management and engineering at United Parcel Service, noted that one of the things Big Brown has learned from its long experience working with alternative fuels is that "no challenge is insurmountable; but it takes time to overcome them." As of last year UPS operated 8,100 of its 104,926 vehicles worldwide using some type of alternative propulsion system or fuel.

    More
  • NTEA3.JPG

    Mike Britt, director of ground fleet maintenance and engineering-international operations for UPS, noted that the U.S. "is where our biggest bandwidth is" regarding alternative fuel use. He added that "we are definitely drinking the hydrogen cocktail" as UPS experiments with fuel cell power as a way to reach true zero-emission level vehicles.

    More
  • NTEA4.JPG

    David Cooke, senior vehicles analysts for the Union of Concerned Scientists, provided detailed cost breakdowns of different truck design modifications and alternative fuel packages for Class 3-5 "box trucks" on up to Class 8 refuse trucks and everything in between.

    More
  • NTEA5.JPG

    Bergstrom showed off its unique "Project Parzival" at the NTEA Work Truck Show this year.

    More
  • NTEA8.JPG

    Adrian Steel put together a wryly-named "Wreck Room" for NTEA attendees to use for relaxation amid the hubbub of the Work Truck Show. Rec Room = Wreck Room. Get the pun now?

    More
  • NTEA8a.JPG

    Gotta have some Daytona race car video games at a truck show.

    More
  • NTEA9.JPG

    And what's a "Wreck Room" without a little pinball? Though having The Terminator stare out you is not what one would call "relaxing."

    More
  • NTEA10.JPG

    Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), provided some insight at the Green Truck Summit into the fuel saving potential of various truck components and technologies studied in detail by his group.

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

The 2017 National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show started off with the annual Green Truck Summit, featuring truck engineers, state and federal government officials, plus fleet managers providing their take on the current and future direction of alternative fuels and future commercial vehicle designs. But it's not all "work" at the Work Truck Show, as the good folks from Adrian Steel Co. set out to prove. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr and Cristina Commendatore)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
by Brian Straight
Posted 16 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Not to make fun of YRC’s trucks, but …
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 4 hours ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
'Encouraging sign': Navistar finds turnaround in new LT tractor, A26 engine
by Kevin Jones
Posted 6 days ago
in Running Lights
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×