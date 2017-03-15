The 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show: Day 1

The 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show: Day 1Mar 15, 2017
The 2017 National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show started off with the annual Green Truck Summit, featuring truck engineers, state and federal government officials, plus fleet managers providing their take on the current and future direction of alternative fuels and future commercial vehicle designs. But it's not all "work" at the Work Truck Show, as the good folks from Adrian Steel Co. set out to prove. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr and Cristina Commendatore)