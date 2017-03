Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Hybrids, said his company's ERS system reduces NOx emissions by half and CO2 emissions by 25% compared to vehicles without it. Lightning Hybrids will offer its ERS package through Ford's new eQVM program for the E-350 and E-450 chassis, F-350 to F-550 Super Duty trucks, F-650 and F-750 medium-duty trucks and F-59 chassis. Lightning's patented parallel hydraulic hybrid system uses no electric batteries. Instead, it applies a hydraulic system to the vehicle driveline to regenerate braking energy, with hydraulic pumps and a lightweight accumulator storing braking energy and then using that stored energy to provide power to the wheels.